Wazir appointed Chairman PHDCCI for Jammu region

STATE TIMES NEWS

NEW DELHI: PHD Chamber of Commerce & Industry (PHDCCI) appointed Rakesh Wazir, President Hotel & Restaurant Association, Katra and Member Tourism Advisory Board J&K as its Chairman for Jammu region, during a function held here on Tuesday.

National President, D K Aggarwal, while speaking on the occasion, said that with coming of Wazir as its Chairman for Jammu region, the chamber will further get strengthened in Jammu region and in coming days, the chamber will have a strong presence, right from Banihal to Lakhanpur in one direction and from Doda and Kishtwar to Poonch in other, especially in each and every district and major towns of the region. The focus will be on providing specialised opinions to the Government and other bodies through this body and through expert committees of the Chamber, to be formed by him, in near future, he added.

Wazir thanked the President and entire PHDCCI team for bestowing the responsibility on him and said that he is feeling honoured in getting associated with the 115 year old organization, which has a long history and has contributed a lot in nation building. He said that every effort would be made to strengthen the organisation in Jammu region besides projecting genuine matters at concerned level. He further said that in coming time, expert committees and presidents/conveners of all major districts and towns of Jammu region will be announced.

Others present on the occasion included Dr Mahesh Y Reddy, Secretary General; Rohit Kumar, Principal Director (States & SDC); Jaison Chacko, Joint Secretary, HR & SDC and Atul K Thakur, Deputy Secretary States and SDC.