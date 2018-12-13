Ways to lengthen your lifespan

Share Share 0 Share

The best way to boost your chance of living a long and active life is through healthy habits.

New research shows that even with the increased risk of skin cancer, those who enjoy the sun are less likely to die young than shade seekers. In fact, Swedish researchers who monitored 30,000 women over two decades found those who soaked up the rays were twice as likely to still be alive 20 years later than those who actively avoided them. The life-lengthening benefits are thought to be due to raised levels of Vitamin D – which helps protect against a host of conditions, from diabetes to osteoporosis – and stress-lowering, mood-boosting endorphins. Here are some other ways to extend your lifespan:

Replace a fizzy drink with water

“Swapping a daily fizzy drink for water cuts out seven teaspoons of sugar from your diet,” explains Dr Auldric Ratajczak, Deputy Medical Director, Nuffield Health. “If you did that every day for a year you’d save 10 kg of sugar. An overweight 30-year old woman of average height could add six years to her lifespan just by losing 5 kg.”

Look on the bright side

Having a positive outlook not only increases life expectancy by several years, but acts as a buffer against illness, according to a review of 70 studies by the US Mayo Clinic.

Make short journeys by foot

In a study of over 330,000 people, Cambridge University scientists found that lack of exercise killed twice as many people as obesity. “Adding 30 minutes of walking into your daily routine five days a week is the equivalent of 14 marathons in one year,” explains Dr Ratajczak. “This extra exercise can add three-and-a-half years to your lifespan, irrespective of weight. Exercise and increased fitness levels not only reduces your risk of cancers, but it can improve recovery from the disease.”

Take the scenic route

Walking along main roads is as bad for you as smoking, say scientists who studied the damaging effects of air pollution on the respiratory system. Choose the quieter route, even if it’s longer – or better still hit the park.

Add spinach to salads and sandwiches

Eating spinach every day can make your brain 11 years younger. People who tucked into it – along with other leafy greens – stayed sharper for longer, say researchers from Rush University in Chicago. It’s thought that vitamin K, folic acid and the natural colourings lutein and beta-carotene were behind the effects.

Make regular dates with friends

An analysis of results from 148 studies supports the link between lots of social connections and longevity. Australian researchers found elderly social butterflies were less likely to die over a 10-year period compared to people with fewer friends. And new research conducted by Stanford University concluded that ‘bromances’ – strong male friendships – could be as effective as romantic relationships in reducing stress, so much so that they could extend a man’s life.