Ways of turning theory into practice

When we want to study something we go to a teacher who is proficient in that subject. As a child, we go to nursery school. When we are older, we go to middle school and high school and then on to college. If we want to learn physics or chemistry we go to a teacher or professor who will explain to us the theory of the subject. Whenever we have any problems, we can ask our teachers questions and they will sit down and spend time to make sure the fundamentals of the subject are clear to us. If the basics are clear, then we can build our whole knowledge on those strong fundamentals.

Along with theory, teachers also show us how we can perform different experiments so that we can have total knowledge of the subject. They show us how we can perform the experiments ourselves under their guidance so that, from a practical point of view, we can see what the theory is trying to teach us.

Thus, to get a total picture and to fully understand the whole subject, we not only need the theory but we also need the practical aspect.

The subject of spirituality is not complicated, if you learn it in the right manner.

Physics or chemistry could be complicated if the teacher is not very sure of the fundamentals and cannot properly teach us. With spirituality, we need to go to someone who knows the subject clearly, who has done the experiments, who is familiar with the ways beyond, so that they can guide us past all pitfalls along the way. How far teachers can take us, depends on how far they have gone. Just as we can perform science experiments in a school laboratory, similarly, the human body is our laboratory that has been provided to us by God. A spiritual guide teaches us the way to do the experiments inside our body. They help us connect with the inner Light and Sound so that we can go within, experiment for ourselves, and watch our progress. They can give us not only the theory but also the practical aspect of Self-realization and God-realization so that we can experience God.

A spiritual guide wants us to know who we really are and to know who God is and the way back to God. The guide helps us realize that we are not the body; that the real thing in the body is the soul; that the soul in each one of us is a part of God, and we have to love and respect every human being, and each form of creation in this world.

If we can get to a stage where we realize that the soul in each form of creation is a part of God, then we will have no trouble seeing the Light of God in everyone. As soon as we get to that state where we see the Light of God in everyone, then the connection of our soul with God happens immediately.

A spiritual guide encourages people to try the experiment of meditation themselves, after they have been given the spark. Once we go within and we do experiments in this laboratory which God has given us, then we can see for ourselves the benefits of meditation.