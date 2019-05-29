Way paved for filling-up of 400 posts of Veterinary Pharmacists/Stock Assistants

STATE TIMES NEWS
SRINAGAR: The
SAC which met on Wednesday under the chairmanship of Governor Satya Pal Malik
has approved re-designation of 400 posts of Paravets as Veterinary
Pharmacists/Stock Assistants in the Animal/Sheep Husbandry Departments which
were created in September, 2018.
In order to
provide healthcare facilities to the livestock in the State, these 400 posts of
Paravets were created by the SAC for the Animal/Sheep Husbandry Departments.
Since the posts of Paravets did not exist in these departments as per rules, a
need was felt to re-designate these posts to ensure early recruitment against
these posts.
Out of the 400
posts, 220 posts have been re-designated as Veterinary Pharmacists in the
Animal Husbandry Department and 180 posts as Stock Assistants in the Sheep
Husbandry Department. Out of these posts, 218 posts falling under direct quota
(110 Veterinary Pharmacists and 108 Stock Assistants) shall be referred to the
Services Selection Board for recruitment under SRO-202 of 2015. The remaining
182 posts (110 Veterinary Pharmacists and 72 posts of Stock Assistants) will be
filled-up from the departmental hands in
accordance with promotion rules. The decision will serve the twin objective (i)
help to induct fresh talent in the Animal/Sheep Husbandry Departments and (ii)
address promotion issues of the department.
