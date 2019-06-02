Water, Water

Share Share 0 Share

Essentially, what you call as ‘myself, what you call as the human structure, is the work of a certain ‘software’. We know today that software means memory. Whether it is the individual human body or the larger cosmic body, essentially, they are made of five elements — earth, water, fire, air and space. All the five elements have a memory of their own. That is the reason why they behave the way they are behaving.

The same thing that was soil became food. That same thing that was food became a human being. The same thing that was food, becomes soil again. What is it that is happening? How does the soil become a fruit, flower or whatever else??It is just the memory?that is carried in the?seed. How does somebody look like their father or mother? It is just?the memory carried in?that one single cell. The material is the same — it is just the same five elements. But it is the memory that is carried that makes the soil into food and food into a human being.

And, with just a thought, an emotion or with a certain control over your energies, you can influence this memory immensely, to a point where everything about it will change.

Today, there is substantial scientific evidence which shows that with a thought or an emotion, you can change the molecular structure of water, without changing its chemical composition. If I look at some water very angrily and give it to you, you will fall sick by evening. If I look at it in a certain other way and give it to you, you will experience well-being. Without any kind of chemical changes, the same H2O, can be poison or it can be the elixir of life, depending upon what kind of memory it carries.

Our grandmothers told us we should not drink water or eat food from just anybody’s hands; we must always receive it from people who love and care for us. This is why in traditional homes in India, people will have a nice brass vessel which they wash every day, do a puja for, and only then fill with water to drink. In temples, they give you one drop of water, which even a multi- billionaire covets because you cannot buy that water anywhere. It is water which remembers the divine. This is what theerth is. People want to drink it so that it reminds them of the divinity within them.

You thought this was all superstition, but now scientists are saying the same thing. Scientists are finding that water’s molecular composition changes from being violently pumped, and travelling to your house through so many turns in lead or plastic pipes. With all these bends and turns, much negativity happens to the water. So, water has memory; and, 72% of your body — your physical existence — is water. You are a tall bottle. So, if you can make the water in a vessel pleasant, can’t you influence the water in you to be pleasant?

This is the science of yoga. Bhuta means the elements, and bhuta shuddhi is the cleansing of the five elements within the system. Bhuta shuddhi is the most fundamental aspect of yoga.

(To be continued)