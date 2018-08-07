Water supply to remain affected in Old City areas: PHE Deptt

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Several old Jammu city areas are likely to face erratic water supply in the next two days, a handout issued by Executive Engineer PHE city division no. 1 stated here on Monday.

“Owing to erratic behavior of river Tawi and frequent power interruptions at various pumping stations and inclement weather, the water supply to parts of Old Jammu City, Talab Tillo, New Plot, Rehari, Subash Nagar, Janipur, Roop Nagar, Keran, Chinore, Muthi and adjoining areas shall remain affected on 07-08-2018 to 08-08-2018,” the handout added.