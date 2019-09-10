Water supply affected in Akhnoor town

STATE TIMES NEWSAKHNOOR: Water supply was remained affected in Akhnoor town as main water pimping station of Baazigar Basti Akhnoor burned two days back. Besides thus, main boosting motor of Chandian tube well burned since the last twenty days, Main transformer of Ambaran tube well burned since the last 15 days. As per the Mechanical Engineering Wing of Public Health Engineering (PHE) Akhnoor, there is no one submersible pump, main boosting motor and main transformer standby for immediately replacement to run the water supply smoothly. PHE Executive Engineer Division Akhnoor, Sat Pal Sharma said more than 350 water supply stations under the PHE Division Akhnoor and the ratio of faulty stations more than ten stations per day. He said there is no standby machinery in the division but we have committed to sort out faults and damaged machinery as soon as possible.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
‘Rambo’ story contemporary, relevant: Siddharth Anand
Akshay Kumar to play Prithviraj Chauhan in biopic, film to release on Diwali 2020
Primary prevention should have high priority for CVD control: Dr Sushil
Actor-dancer Veeru Krishnan dead, Bollywood celebrities pay tributes
John Abraham’s ‘Pagalpanti’ vacates Nov 8 release date, makes way for solo debut of ‘Marjaavaan’
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper