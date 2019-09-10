Water supply affected in Akhnoor town

STATE TIMES NEWS

AKHNOOR: Water supply was remained affected in Akhnoor town as main water pimping station of Baazigar Basti Akhnoor burned two days back.

Besides thus, main boosting motor of Chandian tube well burned since the last twenty days, Main transformer of Ambaran tube well burned since the last 15 days.

As per the Mechanical Engineering Wing of Public Health Engineering (PHE) Akhnoor, there is no one submersible pump, main boosting motor and main transformer standby for immediately replacement to run the water supply smoothly.

PHE Executive Engineer Division Akhnoor, Sat Pal Sharma said more than 350 water supply stations under the PHE Division Akhnoor and the ratio of faulty stations more than ten stations per day.

He said there is no standby machinery in the division but we have committed to sort out faults and damaged machinery as soon as possible.