Water, power shortages are on in Udhampur

Dear Editor,

Though mercury is increasing day-by-day, shortage of drinking water has been increased in many folds in the Udhampur city.

There is hardly any day that could have passed without any protest against the PHE Department in Udhampur as department failed to ensure regular potable water in the entire city. Despite protests department is in deep slumber and turned their eyes closed towards the miseries of the people.

There is acute shortage of potable water in the city and this unrest and chaos has been created by the department itself. It is pertinent to mention here that PHE department needs to curb those having illegal connections and a special drive needs to be launched to identify such connections and plug the unnecessarily wastage of water, check and seiz motor connected directly on the water from supply lines, overhead tank.

Through your esteemed daily, I would request PHE department to make sure that the general public is getting a regular water supply and take necessary steps to curb wastage of water. Moreover, department should take action against illegal connections.

Surinder Gupta,

Udhampur.