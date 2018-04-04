Watch out: How TV channels are emboldening anti-India elements!

Share Share 0 Share 0

RAJ DALUJA

JAMMU: Do Indian media houses inadvertently fall in the trap of anti-India elements or is it a deliberate ploy to host notorious and chronic India bashers on various shows to make debates ferocious in a bid to increase TRP? Whatever the motivation, the television debates have set in a dangerous trend of airing anti-national views brazenly and shamelessly. Hitherto-fore, the anti-national elements used to think twice before giving vent to anti-India sentiments publicly but now they are emboldened to such an extent that they spit venom against the nation and the majority community without any inhibition, fear or remorse in highest of their pitch. They have tested waters. They know nobody will take note of their venom against the nation.

Some of the acclaimed Indian television channels are turning more dangerous for the national interest than anti-national elements. Recent years and months have seen India bashers hammering India on the sensitive issues like Uniform Civil Code, Ram Janambhoomi Row, Triple Talaq, Vande Matram, National Anthem, hoisting of Tricolour in varsities, so on and so forth. The scenario becomes totally different when it comes to debating terror related incidents in Kashmir.

If glorification of terrorism in the Valley has been mainly due to a segment of Kashmir media, their cause, being espoused by some mainstream leaders, separatists and the so-called independent analysts, is furthered by the national media by giving space to venomous elements in their prime shows. Watch any debate on Kashmir, rabid communalists and anti-national elements can be seen indulging in worse type of diatribes against the nation. Spitting venom against India, Indian institutions and Indian security and armed forces remains core of their agenda. And, more they get drubbing from the anchors or co-panelists, more is their purpose served back in Kashmir.

Lately, some unknown faces from the Valley are getting larger than life size projection on various television channels over various contentious issues and handling of the terror situation by armed forces. The news-channels take solace in getting a view point from Kashmir and browbeating the participants, without realising how much disservice they are doing to the national interest. By roping in some B-grade clerics or the so-called socio-political activists and political analysts, the news channels are in fact making them heroes back in the Valley. Indian media becomes an engine for India bashing for them. Intriguingly, knowing well the mindset of panelists from the Valley, some of the channels repeat them in other shows and at times they invite them to their studios. This raises alarming questions about some channels being hand-in-glove with India bashers. Apprehensions are also being expressed about alleged funding being made by anti-India agencies to have chronic India bashers on some television shows.

The question arises why should media houses stoop so low in highlighting the entities, who do not even enjoy the goodwill of those they claim to represent? What more can be expected from those who remain engaged in doing PR for Pakistan. These are the people, who unfortunately have got accreditation as top secessionist leaders from Kashmir despite being treated with contempt back home. Some of them carry the reputation of being blackmailers and petty criminals. Courtesy Indian media, they are now rubbing shoulders with dignitaries around the world. They are star attractions in events and conferences being organised to resolve Kashmir. They are being taken as face of Kashmir.

The younger generation of Indian media should know that most of the problems in Kashmir owe their roots generally to media jingoism. Those keenly watching happenings across the Valley since 1989 know well how a section of media played-up the incidents beyond proportion in order to create scare and give respectability and credibility to a cult that was altogether alien to its ethos. It was the media that glorified criminals and violence as Mujahids and Jihad. And again, it was through a section of media that Kashmir society was fragmented into bits and pieces, the traces of which can be seen spread all over.

Separatism in Kashmir is the other side of terrorism. There is nothing like separatist because they keep pleading and furthering the cause of terrorists. If terrorists find oxygen in publicity, the separatists are thriving on media attention, which is being offered in a platter by some of the Indian television channels. They provide much needed platform to all those who want to break India for just TRP rating.

Lately, the national channels have started casting Pakistani panelists in their programmes notwithstanding the fact that most of the Indian electronic media is blocked in that country. So, how their participation is helping in getting an objective view point! Intriguingly there is a set of Pakistani panelists—some retired army officers and diplomats –who are using Indian channels to boost the sagging morale of those in Kashmir who subscribe to separatist and radical ideology.