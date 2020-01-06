Watch-out and save Jammu varsities from JNU virus!

SPECIAL REPORT / ANCHOR

Beware and watch-out: Jawaharlal Nehru University’ (JNU) ‘Tukde Tukde’ virus is fast inflicting premier varsities of the sensitive Temple City, mainly the University of Jammu and the Central University.

Sources on the condition of anonymity told STATE TIMES that nearly a dozen students, having doubtful profile, are staying in the hostels of these universities. Being on the radar of intelligence agencies for their suspicious activities, question arises how they got access and space in the campuses? This is bewildering and calls for antecedent-audit of all the inmates, irrespective of their religious affiliations, keeping in view the Islamo-Marxist Cabal. According to French philosopher Pascal Vruckner, Islamo-leftism is the fusion between atheist Far Left and religious radicalism, which was seen in immense measure in the JNU, Jadavpur University and more recently in Jamia Millia Delhi over Citizenship Amendment Act. It has now almost been established that some of the high-profile ‘sheros’ from Jamia have strong Jammat-e-Islami Hind connection through its student wing Student Islamic Organisation of India. The dedicated leftists perceive potential of radicalism for fomenting societal unrest and therefore they forge alliances.

In September 2017, the Jammu Central University had almost turned safe haven for leftist ideologues over the issue of Gauri Lankesh’s assassination in Bangaluru. A homage giving function was organized in the Jammu Central University, which witnessed the scenario akin to JNU, notorious for “Bharat Ki Barbadi”, “Azadi, Azadi”, “Afzal Hum Sharminda Hain, Tere Qaatil Zinda Hain” etc. The JNU virus hit elements have become pro-active in the University, courtesy some leftist minded Kashmir centric faculty members. Ironically, no such homage ceremony was organised in the memory of brave soldiers sacrificing their lives while defending the frontiers of Mother Nation almost on daily basis.

The Central University authorities had shortlisted a group of at least one dozen students from different streams who were actively involved in ‘unwanted’ activities on the campus and kept provoking other students to join their camp. This lot of students had shown disrespect to the national symbols during an event in November 2016 as well.

The symptoms of virus are present in the University of Jammu as well, where attempts were made to vitiate the atmosphere over the CAA issue. The resentment in a particular segment of youth is simmering which, if not checked with iron fists, can snowball into a big catastrophe, especially due to presence of ‘suspected’ elements within the campus.

The country’s security managers should not ignore the open defiance to National Anthem in Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University in Rajouri in the presence of the then Governor N. N Vohra with two students taking selfies while indulging in sacrilegious act with the Tricolour. They should also keep in mind the protests in Central University Jammu then. There had a definite connect, especially in the wake of reports of nexus between the radicalised Pak sponsored terrorists and Maoists. Both are pursuing the mission of hammering India and destroying its strong nationalistic edifice. The modus operandi of these elements is to engineer complete polarization to destabilize the nation and bring repute to it.