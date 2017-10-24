Watch English Football League (EFL) Cup 2017-18 Only on VEQTA

NEW DELHI: Indian fans can now watch The English Football League (EFL) Cup only on VEQTA.in. The 8 matches will be spread across two days – Wednesday and Thursday, October 25 and 26, 2017; 12:15am onwards (IST). Manchester United, Arsenal, Manchester City, Chelsea, and Tottenham Hotspur along with 11 other teams will battle it out for qualification to the Quarter Finals.

The EFL cup also known as the Carabao Cup, is an annual knockout football competition in men’s domestic English football. All EFL matches including Quarter Finals, Semi Finals and Finals will be available in India LIVE and Exclusive only on the VEQTA.in website and the VEQTA Sports Android [https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.app.veqta&h l=en ] application.

Varun Mathur, Co-founder & Director, VEQTA said, “We are thrilled to be streaming the matches Live for the English Football League (Carabao Cup) in India. India has one of the largest fan bases in the world for top English football clubs, with the top six clubs having more than 50 million fans in the country. Carabao Cup is the premier knockout competition in English football and brings high octane football action to fans. VEQTA is excited to bring to the fans of top English Football teams like Manchester United, Arsenal, Manchester City, Chelsea and Tottenham, all the action from all the rounds of the Carabao Cup (EFL) in 2017-18 only on VEQTA. We are committed to bringing the best of world football to fans in India through the platform.”

This is the first time that a football tournament of this magnitude is being broadcast in India on the digital medium and not on television.

Tune-in: Wednesday and Thursday, October 25 and 26, 2017 – 12:15am onwards (IST) EFL Cup Round of 16 Schedule (Timings in IST)

Programme Date (In IST) Time (in IST)

Swansea City vs Man Utd 25/10/17 12:15 AM – 03:15 AM Leicester City vs Leeds

12:15 AM – 03:15 AM Arsenal vs Norwich City

12:15 AM – 03:15 AM Man City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers 12:30 AM – 03:30 AM

Chelsea vs Everton 26/10/17 12:15 AM – 03:15 AM Tottenham vs West Ham

12:30 AM – 03:30 AM Some of the key games will be – Swansea vs Manchester United

– United are the current champions of the EFL Cup and will be looking to bounce back

after their embarrassing defeat at Huddersfield Town at the weekend, which was their

first league defeat this season

– Swansea (15th in the PL table with 8 points in 9 games) faces United (tied at 2nd in

PL with 20 points in 9 games) in their second encounter this season. The last one was

dominated by United as they beat Swansea 4-0 at the Liberty stadium

– Swansea have proven to be tough opponents for United with their last 8 encounters

giving the Swans 3 wins and a draw Arsenal vs Norwich City

– After a boisterous 5-2 thumping of Everton on Sunday, Arsenal looks to be back in

form after what was a disappointing start to the league season

– With chances of winning the Premier League looking bleak for the London giants, the

Carabao Cup could be a key trophy for Wenger this season to justify his position at

the helm of Arsenal

– Last 8 games between Arsenal and Norwich – 5 wins for Arsenal, 2 draws, 1 win for

Norwich Chelsea vs Everton

– Ronald Koeman (Everton’s manager) looks to save his job after their team’s 2-5

defeat at home at the hands of Arsenal on Sunday saw them drop down to the relegation

zone of the PL table

– Last 3 games between the two have been all Chelsea victories with Chelsea scoring 10

goals and Everton scoring 0

– Just like Wenger, Koeman will also be looking at the EFL and the FA Cups for any

silverware this season About VEQTA.in VEQTA was founded in 2016 by sports business leaders Varun Mathur and Vikram Tanwar and senior finance professional, Gaurav Gill. VEQTA is India’s only dedicated sports OTT service offering over 6,000 hours of live sports across Football, Fight Sports, Wrestling, Basketball, Motorsports, Tennis, Table Tennis, Rugby, etc. VEQTA brings the biggest premium sports content offering from partners like Major League Baseball, World Rally Championship, ATP, WTA, HSBC Sevens Rugby, NBL, Manchester City FC amongst others. (PTI)