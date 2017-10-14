Waseem recruited Kashmiris for jihad:IGP

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Police chief on Saturday hailed the security forces for killing terrorist Waseem Shah who belonged to Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) in a fierce encounter in a village in the Pulwama district. Talking to reporters, J&K Inspector General of Police Munir Khan said, ”Shah’s killing is a big success for the security forces as he was recruiting cadres for the LeT.” IG Khan said that Shah and one of his close aides were killed during a joint operation launched by the J&K Police, Army and the CRPF after specific info was received about the presence in the Litter village in Pulwama. Revealing details about the operation, IG Khan said, ”Of the two terrorists, Wasim Shah alias Usman was very notorious and wanted in connection with several terror-related cases.” Both the terrorists were first asked to surrender but instead they started firing, compelling the troops to retaliate. They were eventually gunned down by the security forces, IG Munir Khan said. The J&K top cop further revealed that one civilian died and one other was injured in the cross firing between terrorist and security forces during the operation in Pulwama. Speaking about the modus operandi of these Pakistan-backed terrorists, Khan said, ”They have been misusing the social media to lure youth in south Kashmir and there’s no doubt about it.” Besides Waseem Shah, the other terrorist killed in the encounter was identified as Naseer Mir, he added. Shah was a resident of Shopian district, while Mir belonged to the Litter village, where the gunbattle took place. One AK-47 and one AK-56 rifle and six magazines were recovered from the encounter site. The operation in the area is now over, the top cop said. The operation started after the security forces received specific intelligence inputs on the presence of the militants in the village. As the security personnel closed in on their hide-out, the militants opened fire triggering the gunfight, he said.