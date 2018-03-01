Warns hooligans, ‘stunt bikers’ on Holi

Share 0 Share 0 Share 0

JAMMU: Tightening noose against the trouble mongers on the festival of Holi to be celebrated in the State on Thursday, Jammu and Kashmir Traffic Police has warned hooligans and ‘stunt bikers’ of strict action while the ‘men in blue’ will remain on their toes and monitor the situation. “There will be no restrictions on Holi celebrations but only in a peaceful manner and anybody creating trouble or violating the traffic rules will not be spared,” Basant Rath, Inspector General of Traffic, Jammu and Kashmir said.

The top cop said that trouble mongers especially the hooligans and those performing stunts on motorbikes during Holi celebrations have to remain cautious otherwise they would land into trouble. “Everyone has to follow and obey the traffic regulations,” he said adding that besides traffic men, who will be on toes during the festival, the Station House Officers of respective police stations will also perform their duties to prevent any untoward incident and initiate action against the violators.

“The riders have to wear helmets, car drivers need to keep their documents complete and adhere to the traffic rules,” said Rath.

He added that breath analysers will also be used by the traffic cops at the traffic points to keep check on those consumed alcohol/intoxicants and will face action.

Rath also asked his subordinate staff to take action against drunken drivers and youngsters using Motor Bikes performing stunts on the road.

Pertinent to mention here that soon after taking over as IG Traffic, Rath tightened noose against the traffic violators. People of Jammu have heaved a sigh of relief from long hours of jams and erratic vehicular movement.