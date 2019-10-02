WARNING SIGN

The seizure of a bag carrying large quantity of ‘explosive’ material from a private bus near bus stand Jammu jointly by military intelligence (MI) and Special Operations Group (SOG) of the Jammu and Kashmir Police brings to the fore the larger designs of terrorists and their sympathisers operating in Jammu and Kashmir. Police is yet to ascertain the nature of the seized material which were handed over to the bus driver by a couple for just Rs 200. How a small amount of money could have created havoc had it not been seized. The bus had come from Billawar and was parked near MLAs’ hostel, located close to the Civil Secretariat when the ‘explosive’ material was seized. Terrorist-attack threat perception has been the highest after the abrogation of Article 370. The United States on Tuesday voiced fears of many countries that following abrogation of Jammu and Kashmir special status, Pakistani terrorists might launch terror strikes in India unless Pakistan “keep a lid on militant groups”. It also expressed apprehension about that Pakistan is unable to have check on the terrorist groups and fears that might conduct cross-border activities as a result of the Kashmir decisions. Even the withdrawal of Special status to Jammu and Kashmir came on the very pretext of prevailing terror threat. Government had to call off the annual Amranth Yatra midway to pave way for new legislation changing the nomenclature of the state. There is no exaggeration of the fact since August 5 the day Article 370 was removed there had been no civilian killings, whereas protests and unrests in the state were used to be seen during terrorist killing. The Kashmir Valley to a large extent had remained calm and people have welcomed the change and are anxious to see progress. With festival season on the secluded incident of Tuesday should work as an eye opener for security apparatus to remain more vigilant so that any nefarious act from terrorists and their symapthisers could be foiled.