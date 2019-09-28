Warm-Up game: Opener Rohit scores duck, Panchal, Bharat shine in drawn game

Agency

Vizianagaram: Rohit Sharma’s trial run as an opener lasted only two deliveries as he left without troubling the scorers in a drawn three-day warm-up game between Board President’s XI and South Africa here on Saturday.

Test aspirants Priyank Panchal (60, 77 balls) and keeper batsman Kona Bharat’s quickfire 71 off 57 balls were the highlight of Board President XI’s 265 for 8 in 64 overs.

Mumbai batsman Siddhesh Lad (52) also helped himself to a half-century after South Africa declared their first innings at 279 for 6. Temba Bavuma (87) remained unbeaten, while Vernon Philander (48 off 49 balls) added quick runs to the total. All eyes were on Rohit during the final day of the game as he came out to open alongside Mayank Agarwal (39). Seamer Philander got his delivery to move a shade and Rohit edged one to substitute keeper Heirich Klaasen, who kept wickets instead of Quinton de Kock.

Brief Scores: South Africa 279/6 decl (Aiden Markram 100 retd out, Temba Bavuma 87 no, Vernon Philander 48, Dharmendra Jadeja 3/66).

Board President’s XI 265/8 (Rohit Sharma 0, KS Bharat 71 off 57 balls, Priyank Panchal 60 off 77 balls, Siddesh Lad 52 no off 89 balls, Vernon Philander 2/27, Keshav Maharaj 3/35).

Match Drawn.