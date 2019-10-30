Warm send off accorded to Dr SP Vaid

Dr. Vaid was source of great support and guidance: DGP Dilbag Singh

J&K Police has faced various challenges since 1947: Dr. Vaid

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Police accorded warm send off to one of its leaders Dr. S.P Vaid, as a mark of respect and recognition of his glorious service at a function organized at Police Golf Course this afternoon. Dr. Vaid is retiring from active service tomorrow. Director General of Police J&K, Dilbag Singh, presided over the function.

On the occasion, Dilbag Singh recalled the services of the Dr. S.P Vaid and said that he was a source of great support and guidance. He said that Dr. Vaid was not only a brilliant officer but also a caring officer and he enjoyed every moment of his company. The DGP said that Dr. Vaid was very friendly to all his colleagues. He said that police force will remember his service. The DGP congratulated him for having a successful career and wished him health and blissful post retirement life. The DGP said that he and his wonderful team will always be available to Dr. Vaid, whenever he wishes.

Dr. Vaid thanked the DGP and other police officers for their love and cooperation in his service career. He said that he was proud to be a member of J&K Police and blessed by God who gave him the opportunity to lead the force, to serve the people and country. He said that police is a great force and it has been facing various challenges since 1947 very bravely.

Dr. Vaid after qualifying prestigious Indian civil Service examination in 1986, remained posted on various important capacities. During his service, he remained posted on various important/key posts which included ASP Budgam, SP Budgam, SP CID Cell New Delhi, SP City Jammu, AIG (T& I) PHQ, SSP Udhampur, AIG (Pers) PHQ, SSP Crime/Railway Jammu, ADIG Baramulla, ADIG Jammu, DIG CKR, DIG Crime and Railway, DIG Adm PHQ, IGP (MOD) PHQ, IGP Jammu, IGP Crime & Railway J&K, IGP Traffic J&K, ADGP Hqs PHQ, DGP Prison J&K, Special DG Coordination and Law & order, DGP Jammu and Kashmir Police, Transport Commissioner J&K

Dr. Vaid has been awarded various medals and appreciations which include DGP commendation Medal in 2000, Police Medal for Gallantry 2002, President’s Police Medal for Meritorious Service in 2002, Presidents Police Medal for Distinguished Service in 2008 and Sher-i-Kashmir Police Medal for Meritorious Service in 2008.

The farewell function was attended by Advisor K Skandan, GOC 15 Corps Lt Gen K.J.S Dhillon, ADGsP Dr B. Srinivas, A.K Choudhary, S. J. M. Gillani, A.G. Mir, Mohammed Sulaiman Salaria, Muneer Ahmad Khan, Additional Director IB, Rahul Rasgotra, ADGP CRPF J&K Zulfiqar Hasan , IGsP, Shri Alok Kumar, Shri S.P Pani, IG CRPF Kashmir Ravideep Sahi, IGP CRPF Rajesh Yadav, IGP BSF Shri Abhinav Kumar and other senior officers of Police.