Wards of army personnel knock NHRC door against stone-pelting

Share 0 Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

NEW DELHI: Wards of two army officers have knocked the door of National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) seeking protection of army personnel’s human rights, which are being violated by stone-pelters on daily basis in Valley.

Preeti, Kajal and Prabhav, wards of Lt Colonels and a retired Naib Subedar lodged a complaint with NHRC Chief Justice H L Dattu that the top human rights body of the country has turned a blind eye towards the plight of army personnel posted in J&K, who face threat to life daily from stone-pelters. “The army which is assisting local administration in controlling law and order in J&K is subjected to severe human rights violations,” the complaint alleged.

Referring to the FIR against army in Shopian case, the complainants questioned why Government registered FIR against soldiers who were acting in self defence rather than booking the stone pelters disrupting army in doing its duty. They also cited other cases akin to this wherein army is subjected to human rights violations.