War of words on between BJP-PDP lawmakers over Shopian firing incident

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Slapping of FIR against the army, allegedly involved in Shopian firing incident, in which two protesters were killed and nine others injured, has now triggered a war of words between BJP-PDP lawmakers in Jammu and Kashmir.

Though senior ministers remained mum and shied away from commenting but junior leaders from both the parties sparred over the emotive issue and took contradictory stand.

Firstly, firebrand BJP MLA from Nowshera Ravinder Raina came out in full support of army action and defended the firing on group of protesters, who targeted army convoy and came close to attack a JCO.

Shortly after, PDP MLC Firduos Tak took to twitter to give vent to his ire. Responding to a tweet of a TV news channel Tak wrote, “u claim to be ‘shud-shakahari’ becoz slaughtering seems to b bad and on the other side justify human killings. Some people suffer from mental splitting disorder. They need immediate counselling”.

Earlier in the day Raina had stated that “army did the right thing” by opening fire. He had also dared the police to register “as many FIRs as you want” as army enjoys the impunity under Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA).

“There is nothing like magisterial enquiry. Army enjoys impunity under AFSPA in Jammu and Kashmir; army has its own court…lodge FIR as many as you want… police FIRs don’t work (against army),” he boasted.

Addressing reporters on the sidelines of an army function in Nowshera, the MLA said: “What army did was an act of self-defence, for the security of the nation and as per law…it was extremely important and much needed…this was very important…army did the right thing.”

Raina said that Pakistan was trying to fuel violence in Jammu and Kashmir. “Pakistan is making repeated attempts to worsen the situation in Jammu and Kashmir…attempts are being made to snatch weapons of our soldiers…attacks are being carried out on our soldiers…soldiers are being injured…vehicles of our soldiers were damaged…in such circumstances our soldiers won’t worship them,” he said.

He also criticised amnesty scheme announced by the government for stone-pelters in the State.

“Will single-out all of them (stone-pelters) and put them behind bars… there is nothing like amnesty…they will learn a lesson,” he said.