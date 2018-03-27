Share Share 0 Share 0

Mahadeep Singh Jamwal

As a part of modern life like many, I also feel my day incomplete without taking hold of daily newspapers. The newspapers give understanding of what is happening around us. But when a particular headline is tagged in red, it means a danger signal for the government as well as the society. One of such news whose headline has been titled for my write up i.e. ‘War against corruption loses steam’ finding space in ‘State Times’ dated 26 March 2018, revealed silence of Departmental Vigilance Officers (DVO) over 8,935 enquiries since last nine years over enquiries entrusted to them against corrupt element in various departments. The matter becomes more serious when 2163 enquiries with revenue and relief department, 1,174 with education, 823 Rural Development Department, 517 police department, 431 Social Welfare Department, 394 with Health and Education department, 393 with Public Health Engineering, 377 Forest, 310 Municipalities, 198 Consumer Affairs and Public Distribution Department are there with DVOs and these departments are tagged as most corrupt departments in the state. It is a serious concern and speaks about the intentions of the governments about its much publicised concern to curb the corruption in the State. The concept of Departmental Vigilance Officers (DVOs) and disposal of corruption complaints by them was formulated by Vigilance Organisation with the issuance of Circular No GD-12 of 2003 on 26 May 2003 by the J&K Government.

The news carried me to the golden era of the Vigilance Organisation, spread over to the period in-between 2001 to 2008, when it was actually considered as “Institution of curbing corruption”. During the era the organisation was headed by most honest, efficient, and dedicated Commissioners such as: late Amar Kapoor, late Radha Vinod Raju and Dr. Ashok Bhan. My good luck to serve with all the three daring officers carries me to the memories that un-due over stretch of the time period for completion of cases was taken so seriously by the heads of organisation that concerned enquiry officers could never think for delaying the enquiry even in dreams. The time schedule earmarked was one month for secret enquiry, and preliminary enquiry, three months for joint surprise checks and one year for registered cases with little relaxation in certain very important cases. Those DVOs entrusted with enquiries and not adhering to the time schedule have to face enquiry in turn for their slackness. The pendency of enquiries with DVOs for the last nine years, in it is an indicator of loosing of knot around DVOs after 2009 by government and vigilance institutions itself, even the enforcement of ‘The Jammu And Kashmir State Vigilance Commission Act, 2011’ in the State also failed to improve the system of such enquiries. The burning question seeking answer is why the DVOs are sitting over the enquiries for the last nine years? The reply to the quarry is in understanding that enquiries directed against officials/officers are entrusted to the DVOs of the same department, who dare not to come up with factual reports and their hands in glove with tainted cannot be ruled out. There is no provision in any form to pull the DVOs for sitting over the enquiries without any plausible reason. In many cases those who have to face enquiry by the DVO are placed as head of the same department and DVOs become subordinates to them. Indirectly it is the government itself responsible to provide an umbrella cover for delaying the finalisation of the enquiries that intern speaks of the intentions of the government to deal with the corruption. In actuality the sanctity where under the concept of DVOs was ushered in the vigilance organisation has turned out to be a rudimentary body and has crumbled down. Some system of accountability by the DVOs and their monitoring is the top priority requiring attention of the government and vigilance organization itself. A separate cell as DVOs Monitoring Cell in VO is the utmost requirement, that require no SRO or Legislation from government side, but internal arrangement, keeping in view the number of enquiries i.e. 8,935 pending for the last nine years. More so if vigilance is also disturbed with the pending enquiries with DVOs of various departments, it has to act accordingly as all these enquiries have been preferred by the vigilance itself.

We cannot keep aside the other aspect of corruption and corruption index of the State. The survey conducted by the transparency international, in association with the Sociology Department of University of Jammu place J&K as number two in the list of most corrupt states. Recent survey in January 2018 by the Centre for Media Studies shows that J&K is the fifth most corrupt state of India and most corrupt in North India (India occupies 79th position in

corruption index of 176 countries).

Some of the reasons for corruption in government and various departments can be summed up as; it is due to unawareness in the field of law, public rights and procedures thereof that a common and an uneducated man suffer the most and easily fall in the dragnet of these corrupt departments. It is the corrupt and criminal politicians occupying driving seats in the government that post white collar criminals in the department and develop an environ of ‘collusive corruption’ in the government and the departments. Lack of effective corruption treatment, weak actions and proceedings towards corrupt people is another reason. Numbers of existing laws on corruption have failed to impact the corrupt officers/officials due to negligible conviction from the Courts, enjoying all benefits even after having cases/complaints of corruption due to lengthy investigation process and poor investigation of concerned agencies that does not stand judicial determination. As an honest writer I cannot part away without scripting some measures to curb corruption and my know-how of vigilance organisation. Priority is the need to pay attention towards professional accountability i.e., how much one is faithful and truthful towards his profession. Here it becomes important to visualise the intentions of those preparing ‘Dossiers’ against corrupt/inefficient government servants for compulsory retirement as the hammer of Courts bring almost everyone back to job. Government can reduce corruption by increasing direct contact between government and the governed. E-governance could help a lot towards this menace of corruption. Education reduces corruption as we can visualise it from Kerala State as Kerala’s literacy rate is highest in India and it is least corrupt state in India. The poor investigation has rightly been addressed by issuance of SRO 273 notified on 7th July 2017, placing the mechanism of selection of police officers up to the rank of Dy. S P in vigilance Organisation by a committee of Chief Secretary, Administrative Secretary in charge Home Department, Administrative Secretary in charge General Administration Department, Director General of Police and Director Vigilance. The State Vigilance Commission has to show its teeth while dealing at his corner.