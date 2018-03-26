War against corruption loses steam; 8,935 enquiries pending for 9 years

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: BJP led NDA government at the Centre may have cracked its whip against the corrupt by vigorously following all graft cases in order to take these cases to their logical conclusion. However, the Mehbooba Mufti led alliance government in Jammu and Kashmir, with BJP as its alliance partner, is losing war against corruption without showing any concrete results.

In the past three years, the State government has virtually failed to tighten its noose around those involved in corruption cases or finish pending inquiries before punishing the corrupt.

According to a report tabled in the Legislative Assembly during the recently concluded Budget Session,”a total number of 8,935 enquiries are still pending in different government departments for the past nine years”.

According to the report,prepared by the Jammu and Kashmir State Vigilance Commission (SVC), the highest number of 2,163 cases are pending disposal with the Departmental Vigilance Officers (DVOs) of Revenue and Relief Department. Other departments are not far behind.

According to the SVC report, 1,174 cases are pending in Education Department, 823 Rural Development Department, 517 Police Department, 431 Social Welfare Department, 394 Health and Medical Education, 392 Public Health Engineering, 377 Forest, 310 Municipality and 198 Consumer Affairs and Public Distribution Department.

Around 209 cases pertain to private persons.

Painting a dismal picture, related to poor working of various departments in question the SVC report also noted that “Statements of complainants and inquiries and complaints referred to various departments from time to time by the State Vigilance Organisation presented a dismal picture as hardly any complaint was found disposed of by any department”.

According to official sources, ever since BJP-PDP alliance assumed charge of office, over 250 corruption cases with active involvement of senior/middle rung and junior officers have been registered but in the absence of timely follow up very few cases have reached logical conclusion.

Interestingly, the State government had also turned down demand from various quarters to shift some of the high profile cases to fast track courts for timely disposal.

According to official sources, between January 2015 and December 31, 2017, more than 200 cases were registered by the State Vigilance Organisation under J&K Prevention of Corruption Act.

According to official sources, large number of cases are still under investigation while in several other cases either departmental inquiries were ordered or no headway has been achieved.

On the other hand, large number of peculiar cases are categorised as ‘challaned/ sub-judice’ or ‘under legal examination’.

In some of the high profile matters, the High Court has granted stay on investigation by the SVC but despite all these roadblocks, it has not made concerted efforts to get interim orders modified or vacated.