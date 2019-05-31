Wanted notorious drug peddler arrested, heroin recovered

STATE TIMES NEWS
KATHUA: Police on Thursday arrested a notorious drug peddler and seized 6 grams of heroin.
A team of Police Station Hiranagar led by Inspector J.J Bhagat SHO during checking duty at Chann Khatriya Hiranagar apprehended a notorious drug peddlers namely Lal Hussain alias Lalu, son of Mohd. Din, resident of Mangloor Dyalachak Hiranagar and recovered 6 grams of heroin from his possession.
He was arrested and a case vide FIR no 67/19 under section 8/21/22 NDPS Act was registered against him.
