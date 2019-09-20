Wanted notorious drug peddler arrested, heroin recovered

STATE TIMES NEWS

KATHUA: Police on Thursday seized 15 grams of heroin and arrested a notorious drug peddler wanted for spread of drugs in the area.

As per the details, team of Police Post Hatli led by SI Vishal Incharge Police Post Hatli during patrolling and checking duty, apprehended a notorious drug peddler riding on a motorcycle (JK08G-7795) at NH Kharote Morh in Kathua and seized 15 grams of heroin in his illegal possession. The accused namely Maskeen Ali, son of Raju, resident of Bandhore Marheen Kathua is notorious drug peddler and was going to sell it among youths of the area.

Police station Kathua registered a case vide FIR No. 302/19 under Sections 8/21/22 NDPS Act against both the accused.