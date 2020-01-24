Want Baramulla as country’s model district: Prasad

STATE TIMES NEWS

BARAMULLA: Union Minister for Law and Justice, Communications and IT, Ravi Shankar Prasad on Thursday inaugurated Indoor Sports stadium Baramulla constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 7 crore. He also participated in various activities meant for overall welfare and socio-economic development of the district. The Minister visited the district as part of the public outreach programme initiated by Union Government in Jammu and Kashmir.

Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Farooq Khan, District Development Commissioner Baramulla Dr G N Itoo, senior officers of civil and police administration and other concerned accompanied the Minister.

The Minister also laid the foundation stone of Mini Pavilion Block at Jhelum Stadium Baramulla that will come up at an estimated cost of Rs 35 lakh. Various sports activities were held wherein the young and enthusiastic players showed their talent in wushu, badminton etc.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister complimented the young players and said that Baramulla district is bestowed with enormous talent in sports. He said that every effort shall be made on the part of union government led by Prime Minister Narender Modi to appreciate and felicitate these players at National and other levels. He further said that the establishment of Indoor Sports Stadium in district Baramulla is one such effort towards the development of sports culture in the district.

Later the Minister, visited Dak Bungalow Baramulla where he inspected various stalls set up by Horticulture, Agriculture and other allied departments. He also presided over a felicitation camp organised by Social Welfare Department wherein he distributed six laptops among those girl students who recently passed the 10th and 12th class examinations with flying colors.

The Minister also distributed cheques worth Rs 40000 each among beneficiaries under Marriage Assistance Scheme (MAS) and baby kits among the mothers. The Minister distributed these items under the centrally sponsored Beti Bachao Beti Padhao programme.

Meanwhile, the Minister chaired a meeting to review the overall developmental scenario and to get the first hand appraisal of various issues.

On the occasion, the DDC, Dr G N Itoo presented a brief profile of the district through a power point presentation. He highlighted economic, social and cultural aspects of the district and said that the district is endowed with huge horticulture potential and the need of the hour is to harness it for socio-economic development of the society.

The DDC flagged the demands raised from time to time by people including establishment of Software Technology Park, introduction of Law Studies in North Campus of University of Kashmir, establishment of mobile mini towers in border areas, construction of additional bunkers for securing lives in case of cross LoC shelling, creation of WiFi zones at tourist and in educational centres, augmentation of power supply and some other issues being faced by the district. He sought the personal intervention of the Minister in meeting the demands for the larger interest of the public.

While appreciating the role of district administration in achieving remarkable results on developmental front especially for achieving the top slot in NITI Ayog’s Delta Ranking, the Minister said that the top most priority of the present dispensation is the welfare of common masses for which various initiatives have been taken. He termed good governance and peace imperative for achieving development in Jammu and Kashmir for which new and progressive opportunities are to be explored.

Terming gender justice vital for maintaining the social fabric and stability in the society, the Minister recounted the success stories of Beti Bachao Beti Padhao programme and said that various efforts and initiatives are being taken for ensuring women empowerment adding that a women post office shall also be opened in Baramulla district. He also wished Baramulla district to be a model district in the whole developmental map of the country.

Meanwhile, the Minister unveiled the district logo and inaugurated a district web portal, the salient features of which were explained by the DDC. He also e-inaugurated Bharatnet facility in 38 panchayat halqas and held interaction with some BDC chairpersons and PRI representatives through video conferencing.

Later, the Minister met 18 delegations and deputations of the district who appraised him about their issues and demands pertaining to developmental concerns.

The Minister gave a patient hearing to the grievances and assured that every possible step shall be taken to redress their issues. He said that citizens’ welfare has been the top most priority of the present government.