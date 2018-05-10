Wangyal reviews progress of developmental works

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

LEH: Executive Councilor for Health, Gyal P Wangyal on Wednesday reviewed the progress of ongoing developmental works including patient care, ICDS, Forest, Park and Garden and Youth Sports and services facilities being provided to the people at Nyoma Sub -Division by the concerned departments.

In this regard, a meeting was held which was attended by Councilor Nyoma, Thupstan Wangchuk besides SDM Nyoma, Tsering Motup including officers from health, youth services and sports, industries, forest, ICDS, power and park and garden.

Wangyal reviewed the future plans under his portfolio like Health, Youth Services and Sports, Industries, Forest, ICDS, Power and Park and Garden. He directed the officers to ensure all infrastructure facilities to the people of the Nyoma Sub-Division. He said that LAHDC, Leh is committed to provide all basic amenities at par with urban pockets of the Leh city. He asked the health authorities to provide quality healthcare facilities to the people of the sub division. He said that the PHC Nyoma has equipped with latest technique health care facilities including prescribed medicines and diagnostic tests. He asked the concerned officers to expedite the formulation and submission of detailed project report for further upgradation, renovation and beautification of the hospital. He further directed to provide free medicine, to the BPL families. He informed the meeting that he also met the State Health Minister and requested him to bring the PHC Nyoma at par with Sub District Hospital Diskit. He said that the Health Minister assured all possible help in this regard.

EC Wangyal stressed on upgradation of sports infrastructure in the schools of Nyoma Sub -Division. He also directed for new play grounds.

He gave direction to the Forest Department for carryingout plantation in the open spaces by involving local people for beautification and healthy environment. He directed the officers to facilitate people with ICDS Schemes. He asked the PDD to ensure adequate power supply through G-Set and solar power plant.