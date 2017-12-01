Wamda Club wins volleyball trophy

STATE TIMES NEWS

LEH: Wamda Sporting Club won the maiden District Volleyball Championship organised by District Association Leh under the aegis of Volleyball Association of Jammu and Kashmir, at Indoor Stadium, here on Friday.

In the final played today, Wamda Sporting Club defeated Sakti Sporting Club.

A total of six women teams took part in the championship which was inaugurated by District Youth Services and Sports Officer (DYSSO) Leh, Tsering Tashi.

In closing ceremony, Councillor Khaltsi, Lobzang Shereb was the Chief Guest, who distributed prizes to winner and runner-up teams.

He appreciated the organisers for conducting the tournament to hone the talent of players particularly girls in Ladakh.

For her excellent display in the championship, Fahima Kousar was declared Best Player and awarded with trophy.