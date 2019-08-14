Walkathon held on ‘Healthy Aging, Strong Bones’

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: J&K Chapter of Indian Orthopaedic Association in association with Department of Orthopaedics ASCOMS & Hospital Sidhra, Jammu, organised a walkathon here on Wednesday. The walkathon, based on theme ‘Healthy Aging with Strong Bones’, was flagged off by D K Batra, Joint Secretary ASCOMS & Hospital. It started from ASCOMS Cafeteria and culminated outside ASCOMS Auditorium. Car stickers, making public aware about Bone & Joint Day, were also distributed among the masses.

To commemorate the Day, week-long activates have been planned by the Indian Orthopaedic Association including free orthopaedic camps, free surgeries, basic life support courses, BMD camps, lectures on bone health, yoga camps, etc.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Rajesh Gupta, Acting Principal, Prof & HOD Orthopaedics and Secretary J&K Chapter of Orthopaedics asked people for having proper diet and exercise for making bones strong.