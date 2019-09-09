Vyeth showcases preview of Pt JN Kaul’s biopic

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Vyeth a socio-cultural organisation working in the field of art, literature, social work and for Pandit cause, for the last two decades, organised a close preview of the biopic of Padam Pt. JN Kaul under its continued effort of preserving and highlighting the iconic personalities of Pandit Community. It was part-VI of Vyeth’s serial production of Profile For Progeny.

Former Chief Secretary and Chief Patron Vyeth, Vijay Bakaya gave a brief account of the working and work pattern of Vyeth.

Eminent educationist, Prof. BL Zutshi, praised the contribution of Vyeth for making the biopics of various personalities, living or dead.

In his address Prof. Virender Rawal, President of Vyeth and producer of the film said that the support the Vyeth is getting from the community members who have faced dark times gives me more strength and double, my determination for working for the betterment of the society. “We have not devoted only ourselves to the community cause but wherever we feel that somebody has contributed enough to the cause of mankind without barriers of caste creed and community we have encouraged them. Last year we awarded Garu Ram Dogra a police cop with Vaishnavi Sammaan who despite retirement is giving his selfless services to the humankind”.

Urging media fraternity for their continued support Rawal said that such high-level contribution of Vyeth should reach the younger generations so that they also feel the warmth and sense of contributing towards the cause of community. The role of media under new set of union territory has multiplied manifold.

Dr KL Choudhury, noted physician, writer and poet, Advocate Ravinder Raina, President ASKPC, Dr Ashok Bhan, former DG Vigilance, Kuldip Khoda, former DGP and PN Shad were the special invitees on the occasion.

Kuldeep Saproo, the musician of the Biopic, BK Sanyasi, lyricist of the film and Naina Saproo (whose selected music from her various audio CDs which has been used in the Biopic with her permission) also graced the occasion.

The famous singer Altaf Sahil has sung the title song of the Biopic. Ramesh Marhatta conducted the proceedings of the programme.