Vyas to meet public on Nov 26

JAMMU: Advisor to the Governor, B.B Vyas will meet public on Monday 26th November instead of Friday 23rd November in connection with holding of Public Darbar at Convention Centre Canal Road from 10:00 AM onwards.
The deputations and individuals who have already registered themselves in the office of Deputy Commissioner Jammu can come for redressal of their grievances.
