Vyas to head 7 corporations, KVIB

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: The government on Sunday appointed B.B Vyas, Advisor to the Governor as the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Corporations and Boards under the administrative control of Industries and Commerce Department.

According to an order issued in this regard, Vyas will head the Board of Directors of the J&K State Industrial Development Corporation Ltd, J&K Small Scale Industries Development Corporation Ltd, Jammu and Kashmir Handloom Development Corporation Ltd, Jammu and Kashmir Handicrafts (Sales & Export) Corporation Ltd, Jammu and Kashmir Cements Ltd, Jammu and Kashmir Minerals Ltd, Jammu and Kashmir Industries Ltd and Jammu and Kashmir Khadi and Village Industries Board.