Vyas gets another 3-month extension

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The State Government on Wednesday approved another three-month extension in the service of Chief Secretary Bharat Bhushan Vyas whose extended tenure was coming to an end on February 28.

The GAD order issued on Wednesday reads, “In pursuance of third proviso to Rule 16(1) of All India Services (Death-Cum-Retirement Benefits) Rules, 1958 and in continuation of Government Order No. 1397-GAD of 2017 dated October 27, 2017, sanction is hereby accorded to the grant of extension in service to Bharat Bhushan Vyas, IAS (JK:1986) in the post of Chief Secretary to the Government of Jammu and Kashmir for a further period of three months beyond February 28, 2018 with effect from March 1, 2018 to May 31, 2018.”

Yesterday, the Centre had approved another three-month extension in the service of Chief Secretary B B Vyas.

His second extension will start from March 1. Now, he will continue as Chief Secretary till May 31.

Vyas, who was attaining superannuation on November 30 last year, was earlier granted three-month extension.

A 1986 batch officer, Vyas in his bureaucratic career has served at key positions like Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, DC Udhampur, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Principal Secretary Finance and financial commissioner Planning. In his long career in Kashmir, Vyas, who shares cordial relation with top leadership of all political parties, has served as Principal Secretary to three Chief Ministers.