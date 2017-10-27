Vyas gets 3 months extension to his service as J&K Chief Secretary

Some changes at Commissioner Secretary level likely on Friday or after opening of Darbar in Jammu

Ahmed Ali Fayyaz

SRINAGAR: Bharat Bhushan Vyas, J&K cadre IAS officer of 1986 batch who was due to retire on November 30, 2017, as Chief Secretary of Jammu and Kashmir, has got Government of India’s approval to extension of three months on Thursday.

Rajesh Kumar Yadav, Under Secretary to Government in Department of Personnel and Training of Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pension communicated to Commissioner-Secretary General Administration Department of Government of Jammu and Kashmir on October 26 that the Centre had accorded approval to BB Vyas’s extension in service as J&K Chief Secretary from December 1 to February 28.

Yadav’s letter mentioned that the extension in favour of Vyas had been sought by J&K Secretary GAD on August 22, 2017, followed by J&K Chief Minister on August 25, 2017. It said that the extension of three months had been granted by invocation of 3rd Proviso of Rule 16(1) of the All India Services (Death Cum Retirement Benefits) Rules, 1958.

Vyas was appointed as Chief Secretary by Mehbooba Mufti government on April 28 this year, weeks before then Chief Secretary Braj Raj Sharma’s deputation to the Centre. Nearly a month before his date of retirement on November 30, 2017, Vyas got another extension of three months today. Vyas has held the most prestigious postings in his 31-year-long career in Jammu and Kashmir. Apart from working as Principal Secretary to Governor N.N. Vohra, he has the unique distinction of having served as Principal Secretary to three successive Chief Ministers—Omar Abdullah, Mufti Mohammad Sayeed and Mehbooba Mufti.

Well connected to both, the people of the State as well as all rungs of bureaucracy and civil administration, Vyas has also functioned Deputy Commissioner of Srinagar, Divisional Commissioner of Kashmir, Financial Commissioner Planning, Principal Secretary Finance besides Central and overseas deputations. He served a term with United Nations Development Programme in USA.

Knowledgeable sources told STATE TIMES that Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti had sought tenure posting of two years each for Chief Secretary B.B. Vyas and Director General of Police, Dr Shesh Paul Vaid. However, the Centre communicated apprehension that it would prompt Chief Secretaries and DGPs of other States to demand tenure postings. It was finally decided that some extensions of six or three months could be granted in piecemeal. However Commissioner Secretary GAD’s letter dated August 22, 2017, had sought only six months of extension in favour of Vyas. “It is likely that another extension of three months could be granted to him in May next year as he is the chief driver of Prime Minister’s Development Programme for this politically sensitive State”, said a government source.

Meanwhile, informed sources said that some key changes at the level of Commissioner Secretary to Government are likely either in Srinagar on Friday or in after opening of Darbar in Jammu in first week of November.