Vomedh starts new Nukkad Natak series

JAMMU: Vomedh Rangmanch has come up with a new series of ‘Nukkad Natak’ with a view to promote culture, mother tongue, spiritual values, protection of trees, preservation of water resources, educating and protecting girl child, Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, evils of drug addiction etc among society. Vomedh Rangmanch presented a Nukkad Natak on theme ‘Shristi Maa’ in Jagti Township under the guidance of Director Vomedh, Rohit Bhat and his team to spread awareness on environment. The Nukkad Natak was written by Rakesh Roshan Bhat. Actors who participated in the Natak included Dazy Bazaz, Shivam Kaul, Himagani Moza, Sarthak, Priya, Rishab, Rajat Sharma and Rajni Bhatti.