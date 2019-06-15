Voluntary blood donors, allied organisations honoured

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: On the occasion of World Blood Donor Day, the Young Blood Association and ISBTI J&K Chapter, in collaboration with National Human Rights (Social Justice Council) honoured voluntary blood donors and allied organisations, during a function held here on Friday.

On the occasion, MLC Vikram Randhawa was the Chief Guest who lauded the efforts of YBA and appreciated the spirit of voluntary blood donation among young boys and girls, who have been saving precious human lives by donating blood. He recalled his association with YBA, which is the pioneer organisation in the field of voluntary blood donation movement in J&K.

Purnima Sharma, Deputy Mayor JMC said that human lives are very precious and younger generation should take the responsibility rescuing persons, who are in need of blood.

Jai Deep, Corporator JMC congratulated voluntary donors for their dedication towards the noble cause.

Ajeet Singh, Zonal Head Sant Nirankari Mission, Jammu highlighted the role played by followers of their mission, who created a record of highest voluntary blood donations in India.

Anil Padha, Founder Chairman of YBA informed that despite long service rendered by the Association in J&K, a lot more is required to be done for meeting blood requirements in different hospitals.

M I Zargar, State President YBA congratulated the donors and appealed to the general public to come forward and donate blood voluntarily for the sake of mankind.

The organisations, which were honoured on the occasion included Saviours – The Blood Organization, Azad Blood Donor Society, Jeevan Raksha Blood Donor Association and Sant Nirkari Mission Jammu. Besides these organisations, nearly 25 voluntary blood donors were also felicitated with medals and certificate. Special awards were presented to Kuldeep Gupta, Sureshta Khajuria and M I Zargar.