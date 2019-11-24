Volleyball trials from Nov 28

SPORTS REPORTER JAMMU: Volleyball Association of J&K (VAJK) has decided to conduct open senior trials in both men and women sections for raising J&K team for the 68th Senior National Volleyball Championship to be held at Bhubaneswar in Odisha from December 25, 2019 to January 2, 2020. The two-day trials shall be held at University of Jammu (JU) grounds, here from November 28. Soon after the selection of probables, a coaching camp shall take place from December 2 to 21. The interested players can contact, for further details, to Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Kuldip Magotra (09419114051, 09419191367,09419142292, 09419146848).
