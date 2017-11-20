Volleyball trials for Youth Nationals from Nov 30

Sports Reporter

JAMMU: Volleyball Association of Jammu and Kashmir (VAJK) is organising selection trials for participation of State team in the upcoming 20th Youth National Volleyball (boys and girls) Championship at Khandwa in Madhya Pradesh from January 2 to 7.

The trial shall take place at volleyball courts of MA Stadium, here from November 30 to December 20 from 2:30 PM onwards, a handout issued here on Sunday informed.

Players born on or after January 1, 1997 are only eligible to participate in the selection process. Players should bring along Aadhaar Card or Identify proof issued by VAJK at the time of selection.