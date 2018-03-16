VOK books R&B officials for fraudulently releasing CDR amount

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: Vigilance Organisation Kashmir on Friday booked R&B Division Kupwara for fraudulently releasing CDR amounts.

As per the details, Vigilance Organisation Kashmir (VOK) registered a case vide FIR No. 06/2018 under sections 5(1)(c), 5(1)d r/w 5(2) J&K PC Act Svt. 2006 and section 406,468, 471,120-B, RPC after the outcome of a verification conducted into the allegations of huge loss to the State exchequer by hatching a criminal conspiracy by one contractor namely, Ghulam Mohi-ud-din Lone in connivance with the R&B Division Kupwara and by way of preparing fraudulent bills and misappropriating the store material issued for construction of new bridge located at Lastiyal Kalaroos. The said contractor left the work of construction of said bridge allotted to him half way and did not return the unconsumed store material amounting to the tune of Rs. 5,63,150 to the concerned department.

The verification further revealed that the then Cashier of R&B Division Kupwara namely, Ghulam Rasool Lone, Farooq Ahmad Malik and Tanveer Ahmad Bhat the then dealing Assistants posted in cashier section R&B Division Kupwara by abusing their official position in league with said contractor have fraudulently released the CDR amounting to Rs. 73,000 in favour of said contractor, thereby causing loss to the State exchequer.