Vocational courses in Kishtwar colleges soon

STATE TIMES NEWS

KISHTWAR: The colleges of Kishtwar district would soon offer varied vocational courses to the students with a view to enhance employability of the pass out graduates.

In this regard, District Development Commissioner (DDC) Angrez Singh Rana chaired a meeting of district officers and reviewed the status of formulation of the training courses for students in colleges.

Joint Director (P&S), Mohammad Iqbal, Principal, Govt Degree College, DFO Marwah, DFO Kishtwar besides concerned district officers were present in the meeting.

The DDC directed concerned officers to furnish details/structure of vocational training courses including financial implication at an earliest for onward submission to higher authorities.

Forest Department was directed to prepare at least three -month course on the herbal medicinal plants in the district. He stressed upon the heads of educational institutions to make optimal use of existing infrastructure and human resources and ensure that the vocational training courses having point-based system/certificate are offered to students in near future.