VMC conducts National Admission Test

JAMMU: Vidyamandir Classes (VMC), Jammu conducted 2nd National Admission Test (NAT) 2020 here on Sunday. Students from across J&K appeared for the test to assess their competitive temperament.

A career counseling seminar was also organized by VMC Jammu. Parents of NAT aspirants attended the seminar.

This seminar was first of its kind in Jammu and Kashmir that focused on the parenting and the nurturing from educational point of view.

Experts on this subject from VMC interacted with parents and helped them to understand the needs of students preparing for higher studies and exams.

Parents appreciated the seminar saying that it is the dire need of today’s educational era that along with the students, parents should also be guided about nurturing their wards.

“VMC Jammu has produced best results so far in all spheres of education whether CBSE, JEE, NEET, JKCET and NTSE. This institute has become a remarkable place for those who want to crack these target exams”, the participants averred.

VMC as its legacy, gave highest number of selections in JEE Advanced 2019, NEET 2019. Three students of VMC qualified for NTSE stage-2 and two students qualified in KVPY from entire Jammu and Kashmir.