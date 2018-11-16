VITAL POLLS

Share Share 0 Share 0

With the crucial Panchayat polls beginning today the exercise to bring democratic powers more nearer to the people has begun in Jammu and Kashmir. The nine-phase Panchayat polls come amidst political boycott and terrorists’ threat. The first phase will cover 47 Panchyat blocks which include 21 blocks of Jammu region, 16 blocks of Kashmir and 10 blocks of Ladakh region. With the prevailing threat perception providing security for the agencies would be a matter of concern. The ball was set rolling when the former Governor N. N Vohra promulgated an Ordinance, by virtue of which the Panchayat polls in the State are being held thus widening the ambit of democratic institutions. The Panchayat polls were due two years back but due to the unrest, were postponed indefinitely. However, Vohra as Governor promulgated the Ordinance so that no time whatsoever is lost in commencing preparations for the conduct of the pending elections. He had observed that the establishment of the PRI set-up shall ensure effective participation of the people in the decision making process and enable them to oversee the implementation of development programmes. Considering the time-frame for the forthcoming elections the Governor had also consented to the issue of J&K Panchayati Raj (Amendment) Ordinance 2017 to empower the State Chief Electoral Officer to determine and de-limit Halqa (block) Panchayats and to conduct the Panchayat elections. Seen as one of the biggest achievement of the Omar Abdullah government, the Panchayat elections were held in 2011 in which 33,849 Panchs and Sarpanchs were elected after 33 years hiatus. More than 80 per cent people had defied terrorists boycott call and cast their votes in the Panchayat elections at that time. Delayed Panchayat elections has devoid its share of funds for the development works at grass root level. The founder of Panchayati Raj in J&K was Maharaja Hari Singh in 1935. By an amendment in 1941, the list of functions of the 1935 Regulation were widened by an Act of 1951under which the Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRI) were to be re-established. The strengthening of the Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs), with properly defined role in local planning, decision-making and supervision, would be an essential part of the governance by both the government as well as civil society groups for pursuing development agenda.