Visuals of avalanche hit village in Drass; several houses were damaged and locals from nearby areas reached after three days
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Shraddha Kapoor excited to be working with Ranbir Kapoor in her next
Naseeruddin Shah, Manisha Koirala and more to star in Netflix film ‘Freedom’
Varun Dhawan’s ‘Mr Lele’ to release on January 1, 2021
Awareness on heartcare should be priority in rural areas: Dr Sushil
Wrong to boycott Deepika or her film: Sanjay Raut
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper