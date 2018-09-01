Vistara to fly 22nd plane with Tata Air Lines livery

Share Share 0 Share 0

New Delhi: Vistara will fly its 22nd aircraft with retro livery of erstwhile Tata Airlines as a tribute to JRD Tata, the country’s first commercial pilot.

The A320 neo aircraft would make its first flight from the national capital to Mumbai on September 5, according to the airline.

Vistara is the brand name of Tata SIA Airlines, a joint venture majority owned by Tata Sons and the rest is with Singapore Airlines.

The aircraft, which also has a registration number used by Tata Air Lines, was unveiled here today.

Vistara CEO Leslie Thng said the retro-livery is a tribute to JRD Tata as well as celebrate 150 years of Tatas.

“The livery recreates the one used in the 1940s by Tata Air Lines, India’s very first airline that was founded by JRD Tata. The aircraft also bears the registration VT-ATV that was originally used by a Tata Air Lines DC-3 aircraft,” Vistara said.

There would also be “special retro cabin crew uniform to go with the livery, to be worn on select special occasions,” the airline said.

The inaugural flight would feature a menu with JRD Tata’s favourite dishes, as remembered by senior chefs at Taj Hotels.

Vistara, which started operations, in January 2015, serves 22 destinations with over 800 weekly flights. (PTI)