Visit Sanasar Tulip Garden on your own risk?

AARYAN SHARMA

JAMMU: All those people from Jammu who took great pains to visit Jammu’s own Tulip Garden in Sanasar came in for a big shock due to poor road conditions enroute scenic picnic spot during the past two days.

On its part, the State Tourism Department had invited local tourists to visit Sanasar and enjoy the serene locales but before organising the red carpet welcome for visitors, the department failed to convince the other government agencies to chip in with some help.

The tourists had to cut a sorry figure as they faced numerous hardships while travelling on the mountainous route between Patnitop and Sanasar.

Due to presence of defence installations along the route the road condition between Patnitop to Nathatop is alright as the same has been maintained by the defence personnel but the stretch beyond that is in bad shape.

In recent years, no effort has been made to complete the road or improve its condition to provide better connectivity.The tourists are on their own after they cross Nathatop.

Despite announcing large number of schemes for promotion of local tourist spots across Jammu region, it appears the State Tourism Department in Jammu has failed to highlight the importance of better road connectivity.

Tour operators from outside the State who converged in Srinagar to attend TAAI meet also highlighted the importance of better road connectivity to reap rich dividends by way of increasing the foot-falls of local and outside tourists but it appears the State government agencies are keen on creating buzz only in the social media and least interested in making difference on ground zero to promote local tourist spots.

After returning from Sanasar, several tourists shared their worst nightmares enroute mountainous road.

A Jammu based family said, “After watching pictures of Srinagar Tulip Garden we decided to spend some time in Sanasar but were in for a rude shock when we came across poor road conditions. We felt sorry for Tourism Departmemt and all those people from Floriculture Department who worked hard to create this Tulip Garden. The poor road conditions will continue to be a major hindrance and the state tourism minister who is keen on promoting scenic locales must assert his authority to get better roads for such high value picnic spots”.