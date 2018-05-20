VISIT OF PM NARENDRA MODI : SIDELIGHTS

Share Share 0 Share 0

Same pinch?

Two senior parliamentarians from Kashmir, Dr Farooq Abdullah and Muzaffar Hussain Baig looked dapper in their traditional attire during the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday. They were both dressed in black Sherwani and white pyjama. Interestingly, they were both seated on the two extremes.

In Kashmir, Deputy Speaker Nazir Gurezi was seated along with VVIP’s and in Jammu Speaker Prof Nirmal Singh was present on the dais along with dignitaries.

Modi won many hearts by greeting local audience in their mother tongue. In Kashmir he spoke in Kashmiri and wrapped up his speech at SKICC with a prayer in Kashmiri “Khuda thawenou khush te khushal” (May Good keep you happy and prosperous). And in Jammu, he greeted audience inside Zorawar Singh auditorium in chaste Dogri language and hailed people for being fortunate enough that they are living in the footsteps of Mata Vaishno Devi. He again ended his speech thanking organsiers that they would once again invite him to be with them in the near future.

Jai Shri Ram, Jai Shri Ram

In Jammu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was greeted with slogans of Bharat Mata ki Jai and Jai Shri Ram ahead of the beginning of the programme and after it was over. Large number of BJP workers, who were present in the programme raised slogans soon after he arrived in the auditorium. He was again greeted with slogans of ‘Jai Shri Ram’ when he concluded his speech.

Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti made yet another effort to reach out to the people of Jammu region by claiming that they are big hearted and peace loving people who have always welcomed people from Kashmir with open arms. Referring to Kashmiri Pandits, she said when they had to move out of Kashmir they were accepted by the people of Jammu region. Even due to unrest when families from Kashmir come to Jammu they look for education facilities for their children and stay back. People of Jammu have also accepted them and together they are all living in peace and harmony without facing any threat. She said once father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi saw ray of hope in Kashmir when large parts of India were witnessing rioting. “Similarly I see a ray of hope in Jammu”, she added.

Greeting BJP old-timers

While greeting senior party leaders and others sitting on the dais in Jammu, Narendra Modi greeted senior and veteran party leaders by acknowledging their presence. He particularly named veteran party leader and former Union Minister Prof Chaman Lal Gupta, sitting in the front row. He also acknowledged the fact that he was nurtured by people of Jammu during his hey days and went on to address the audience after inaugurating key developmental projects.