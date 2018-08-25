‘Vision Document will end discrimination with Jammu’

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Sudarshan Choudhary, prominent activist and a social reformer extended full support to Dogra Swabhimaan Sangathan (DSS) launched by the former minister.

Choudhary supported the 25 articles of Vision Document which was framed by Dogra Swabhimaan Sangathan to look after the economic, political and territorial issues being faced by the people and also hoped that it will end the decades-long discrimination with Jammu region.

“Dogras were the victim of the discrimination from the day of Independence, the moment Maharaja Hari Singh signed the document of Accession in 1947 and handed over the rein to the Kashmiri leadership, Dogra are facing miseries on account of allotment of seats in the Assembly or for that matter seats in Parliament, it may be a development of roads, buildings, canals, bridges or for that matter employment, selection by Public Service Commission or by State Recruitment Board, trade and industry or even the Dogra Certificate provisions were eliminated from the rule book, and, Dogras were treated as second class citizens,” Choudhary said.

Choudhary appealed to the people of Jammu regions as well as social and political organisations to come forward and strengthen the DSS so that dreams of Dogras come true as early as possible.