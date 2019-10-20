Vishwakarma Shobha Yatra taken out

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Pradesh Vishwakarma Sabha (J&K) organised a grand ‘Shoba Yatra’ here on Sunday. The Yatra was jointly flagged off by Chedi Lal Vishwakarma, President and Inderjeet Singh, Grandson of former President of India, Giani Jail Singh and Vice president Akhil Bhartiya Vishwakarma Mahasabha, Kolkata.

Rashpal Verma and Kuldeep Verma, Ex-Vice Chairmen OBC Board, R L Chargotra, Vice President and Puran Chargotra (Advisor) Akhil Bhartiya Vishwakarma Mahasabha were also present on the occasion.

A number of people from different parts of Jammu province, including children and women, participated in the Shobha Yatra comprising five Jhankis. The Yatra passed through Canal Road, Jewel Chowk, Gummat Chowk, Raghunath Bazaar, City Chowk, Shalamar, Indira Chowk, KC Crossing before culminating at Vishwakarma Temple, Gurha Bakshi Nagar, Jammu. A community Langer was also held after the Yatra.

Shashi Verma, President of the Sabha said that Vishwakarma Day will be celebrated with religious fervour and gaiety in each Vishwakarma temple on October 28, the day following Diwali. Verma reiterated demand for granting gazetted holiday on Vishwakarma Day, as a virtual holiday exists since long on Vishwakarma Day. People from all sections of life including industrialists, saw mill owners, brick kilns, building material, marble dealers, political circles, mechanics, labour and artists, Government departments like PDD, PHE and Mechanical Divisions, USIC Jammu University, IIIM (erstwhile RRL), Hydel Projects etc observe an undeclared holiday on Vishwakarma Day, he added.

Inderjeet Singh, Chedi Lal Vishwakarma and Puran Chargotra, former President of PVS explained significance of Vishwakarma Pooja in present era of science and technology.

The organising team included Charanjeet Chargotra Vice President, Raman Chalotra Youth President, Captain Lal Chand General Secretary, Ramesh Angotra, Principal Ram Lal, Sham Chargotra, Balwant Kataria Education Secretary, Vinod Jaral, Rajinder Verma, Om Kataria, Jagdish Raj, Gurmukh Singh, Bittu Verma, Mangal Dass Verma, Purshotam Chargotra and Joginder Angotra.