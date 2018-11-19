Vishwakarma Sabha constitutes youth committee

STATE TIMES NEWS
JAMMU: Rakesh Chalotra, President of Vishwakarma Sabha, Gurha Morh, Bakshi Nagar constituted a youth committee here on Sunday.
Those who were nominated in the youth committee include Nishant Mandla, Vivek, Sahil Dabgotra, Arun Dabgotra, Ishan Dabgotra, Hitesh Dabgotra, Vikas Verma, Deepak Verma and Sunny Salgotra.
