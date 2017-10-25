Vishwakarma Sabha Akhnoor unit reconstituted

STATE TIMES NEWS
JAMMU: Vishwakarma Sabha reconstituted its Akhnoor unit by nominating Nek Ram, Ex-Sarpanch Sohal as President and Ashok Kumar as General Secretary.
The Akhnoor unit was reconstituted in the general body meeting held here under the chairmanship of Bansi Lal. The meeting was attended by executive members from the surrounding areas of Tehsil Akhnoor, Shashi Verma President Pradesh Vishwakarma Sabha J&K (PVS), Puran Chargotra Vice Chairman (PVS) and Master Sain Dass Secretary PVS.
Outgoing President, Bansi Lal gave details of the work done by his team.
Among others who were present in the meeting included K.C Raina, Charanjeet Bitta, Raman Chalotra, Madan Lal and Capt Lal Chand.
