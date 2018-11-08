Vishwakarma Day celebrated with religious fervour

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

SAMBA: Vishwakarma Day was celebrated with religious fervour at Vishwakarma Temple Hari Singh Chowk Samba.

The holy and spiritual day of Bhagwan Vishawkarma was also celebrated in whole of the Samba District with enthusiasm and fervour. The main function was organised at Bhagwan Vishawkarma Temple Hari Singh Chowk Samba, in which the devotees from whole of the district participated and took the blessings of Bhagwan Vishawkarma. The devotes started coming in the temple early morning and paid their obeisance to Vishwakarma Ji. On the occasion, Satsang, Hawan and Bhandara were also organised by the Vishwakarma Committee members. Besides industrial establishments were also closed on the occasion of Vishawkarma Day. Similarly the Vishwakarma Day was also celebrated at Vishwakarma Temple Vijaypur in district Samba.

Ex Ministers Surjit Singh Salathia and Manjit Singh were also present on this occasion and pay obeisance to God Vishwakarma. A large number of people of Vijaypur and its adjoining areas were also present and took the blessing of God Vishwakarma.

Bishan Dass Verma President of the Committee , Joginder Lal Verma Ex President, Jagdish Verma Ex President, Captain Girdhari Lal, Pram Pal, Manohar Lal, Yuvraj Bhatti, Rami Bhatti were also present.

In Udhampur , workers of Vishawakarma Committee took out a Shoba Yatra, In which MLA Pawan Gupta was the Chief Guest and participated in Yatra also. Yatra commenced from Vishwakarma Temple passing through National Highway, Main Bazaar and Chowks of the town culminated back to temple. In the Shoba Yatra workers were carrying banners depicting the images of Visawkarma Guru and devotees were chanting the Bhajan Kirtan. In order to celebrate the day all business communities related to skilled and technical nature of work remained closed and performed ‘Tool Puja’ as well. Thereafter a Yagya Havan was organised in the premises of temple.

District President Sham Lal Manhas and Org. Secy. Vijay Kumar Manhas also spoke on the occasion. Later a Vishal Bhandra was organised by the Committee where large number of workers and public in general took Prashad and blessings of God Vishawkarma.