Vishwa Bharati organises Rangoli Competition

Share Share 0 Share

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Vishwa Bharati Senior Secondary School on Saturday organised a Rangoli Competition in which students from classes 6th to 12th participated and made fascinating colourful Rangolis with manual dexterity and artistic skill.

The students were divided into two categories, category A comprised students from classes 9th to 12th and category B from 6th to 8th. All the students made beautiful Rangolis and it was difficult task for the judges to select best one.

The first prize was won by class 11th and second by class 9th in senior wing whereas, in junior wing first prize was won by class 8th and secp2ndby class 6th.

The winners were Diya Raina, Kashish Raina, Taniya Sharma, Bhawana Salgotra, Jaspreet Kour, Sushant Singh, Danish Bhat, Sehaj Bhat, Namrata Bhat, Vabhavi Parihar, Kashvi Pandita, Simran Bachloo, Mannat Rajput, Payal Bhardwaj and Mansi Bhardwaj. School Principal, Prof Annapurna Koul congratulated the students and teachers for putting their best efforts in the competition.