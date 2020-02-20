Vishwa Bharati celebrates Shivratri with religious fervour

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Vishwa Bharati Senior Secondary School Akalpur, celebrated Shivratri on Wednesday in the school campus with religious fervour.

The programme commenced with Ganesh Vandana which was followed by welcome address by Achint Kour.

During the celebration various devotional hymns, verses, dance and song items were presented by the students in the veneration of Lord Shiva.

The members of Vishwa Bharati Management Committee J.L Koul President Vishwa Bharati Women’s Welfare Institution, Dr. S.K Koul Secretary Vishwa Bharati J&K Unit and Yoginder Koul (Retd) IGP along with teaching faculty and students were present on the occasion.

The management committee members congratulated Nitish Singh a young skipping player of class 11th for winning gold medal in rope skipping competition and congratulated him for his selection for Asian Games.

He was also honoured with “Best Athelete Award” and cash prize of Rs 2,500 by the Principal, Annapurna Koul and the members of managing committee. Chief Guest, J.L Koul advised the students to follow the right path for sinless materialistic life to achieve supreme and spiritual Shiv Tatv.

The programme was anchored by the students of classes 6th and 7th. Rashami Koul presented the vote of thanks.